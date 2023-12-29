McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,132 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $295.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.20. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

