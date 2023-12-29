Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Sells 200 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after acquiring an additional 308,876,983 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus upped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $288.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $289.04.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

