Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,192 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.4% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

CMCSA traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,675,100. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.