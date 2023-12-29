Solidarity Wealth LLC Acquires 1,929 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,491 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 3.1% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $296.39. 311,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,248. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.20.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

