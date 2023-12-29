KRS Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

KRS Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,118,000 after acquiring an additional 696,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Melius cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

