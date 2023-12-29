Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Decreased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $209.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $217.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

