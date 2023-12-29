RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.2% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.10. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

