Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Up 0.8 %

Chubb stock opened at $224.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

