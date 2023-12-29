First Personal Financial Services Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,310 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Intel were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.97, a PEG ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.25. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

