Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.25. The company had a trading volume of 113,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,235. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $216.57. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.84.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

