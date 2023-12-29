iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after acquiring an additional 208,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,587,189 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average is $66.55.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

