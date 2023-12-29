SFG Wealth Management LLC. Sells 239 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 281,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,594,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 128,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,408. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.17. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.