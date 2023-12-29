Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $73.57. 931,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,877,105. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.17. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

