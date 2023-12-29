The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,349 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $260.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.24 and a 200-day moving average of $216.07. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

