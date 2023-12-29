Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 2,806 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.97, a PEG ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.25. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Read Our Latest Report on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

