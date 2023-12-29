Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 211 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.70. The company had a trading volume of 187,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,405. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

