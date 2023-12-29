QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 127,614 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,062 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $145.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

