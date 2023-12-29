Zullo Investment Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CAT opened at $296.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.76. The company has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.