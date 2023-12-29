TFG Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 163,671.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after purchasing an additional 480,131,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zoetis by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after buying an additional 2,204,517 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $197.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.52 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The firm has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

