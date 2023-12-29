2,169 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Blossom Wealth Management

Blossom Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,169 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.22. 2,586,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,623,219. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.81. The stock has a market cap of $164.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

