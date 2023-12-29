Lindenwold Advisors INC Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 1.8% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.71.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $188.71. 150,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,033. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.88 and its 200 day moving average is $191.38. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Read More

