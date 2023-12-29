Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 24,810 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,810 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 2.2% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chubb by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,661,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,249,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $224.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

