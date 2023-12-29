Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 2.0% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 53,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PM opened at $94.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.35.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

