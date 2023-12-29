Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 11,331 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $187.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.26. The stock has a market cap of $136.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $188.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. TD Cowen started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

Read Our Latest Report on American Express

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

