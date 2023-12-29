Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 665 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 94,257 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 13,119 shares in the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 148,040 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 23,270 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 13,672 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 83,332 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.52. 2,919,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,858,854. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.79. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Verizon Communications

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.