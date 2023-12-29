Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Increases Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,572.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,866 shares of company stock worth $1,457,085 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.46. 1,593,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,782,434. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.94. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.34%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.