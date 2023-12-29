Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.9% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $221.74. The company had a trading volume of 373,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,948. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.21.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

