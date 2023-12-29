JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,512 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Walmart by 9.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.9% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 26,563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,658 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,479,006 shares of company stock valued at $542,170,741. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE WMT traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $157.79. 1,566,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,290,191. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $424.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.46 and a 200-day moving average of $158.77. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

