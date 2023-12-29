The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 153.3% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $385.76. The stock had a trading volume of 87,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $387.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

