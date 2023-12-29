Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 1.5% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,729,067,000 after purchasing an additional 634,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,221,897,000 after purchasing an additional 190,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,842,000 after acquiring an additional 353,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Accenture by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $351.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $355.38.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

