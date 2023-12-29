Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.1% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $438.06 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $347.19 and a 12 month high of $438.84. The company has a market cap of $350.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $413.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.53.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

