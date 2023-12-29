Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 11,408 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

Shares of NKE opened at $108.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.89 and a 200-day moving average of $105.81. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

