Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $1.48 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chubb by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,928,000 after acquiring an additional 181,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,110 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,064,000 after acquiring an additional 149,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $224.43 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.06 and a 200-day moving average of $208.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

