Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Solidarity Wealth LLC

Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,113 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $53,168,468.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,593,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,748,904,258.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,479,006 shares of company stock worth $542,170,741 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

