RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.2% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX opened at $84.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

