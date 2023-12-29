Solidarity Wealth LLC Takes $4.98 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Solidarity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 69,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,000. RTX accounts for 1.8% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in RTX by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.16. The stock had a trading volume of 644,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,766,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day moving average is $84.10.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

