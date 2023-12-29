Blossom Wealth Management Acquires 200 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.67. 488,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,082. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.