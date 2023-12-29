Solidarity Wealth LLC Sells 400 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Solidarity Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.63. 657,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,779,013. The firm has a market cap of $138.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

