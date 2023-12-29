Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 86,320 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,000. CVS Health accounts for about 1.3% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,723,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after buying an additional 4,778,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.76. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $93.75.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

