Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,272 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after acquiring an additional 345,185,954 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,090,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,118,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $61.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.