Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Lifted by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.3% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Argus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.60.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $663.10 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $681.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $600.02 and its 200-day moving average is $567.30. The company has a market capitalization of $294.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

