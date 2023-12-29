Solidarity Wealth LLC Buys 144 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 2.8% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Booking by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $222,919,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKNG traded up $13.54 on Friday, hitting $3,564.01. 19,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,392. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,978.00 and a one year high of $3,580.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,152.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,026.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,423.56.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

