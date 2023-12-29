Solidarity Wealth LLC Has $11.85 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises about 4.3% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,851.50.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $38,497,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock traded up $5.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,573.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,977. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,604.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,541.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.45 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

