Zullo Investment Group Inc. Acquires 708 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,299 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.1% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,502 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 34.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $142.30 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.29 and a 200-day moving average of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

