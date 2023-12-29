Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $857,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $35,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $148.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.33. The firm has a market cap of $238.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,239.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $150.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

