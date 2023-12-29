Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Increased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,433 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.88.

Target Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TGT traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.91. 608,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,501,349. The company has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.46. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

