Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.5% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.26. 755,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $129.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.98%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,608. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

