Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,144 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.1% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 38.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,482,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Comcast by 90,788.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $43.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,677,527. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average is $43.46.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

