Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 1,067 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17,194.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985,386 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Eaton by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,584 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.88. 121,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,910. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.93 and its 200-day moving average is $215.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $150.86 and a 52 week high of $241.97. The firm has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC raised their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

