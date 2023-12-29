McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Increased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.6% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $296.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,415. The company has a market capitalization of $215.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.86 and a 200-day moving average of $280.20.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.